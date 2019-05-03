Jamie Vermiglio wants to turn Chorley’s pain into gain against Altrincham in the National League North play-offs

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio wants his players to use the pain of past play-off failures – and the disappointment of missing out on the title – to clinch promotion.

The Magpies were pipped to the National League North title by Stockport County on the final day of the season.

But now they have another shot at promotion to the National League when they host Altrincham in the play-off semi-final on Sunday.

The Magpies have lost in the National League North play-offs three times in the last four seasons.

They lost in the final to Guiseley in 2015, in the final at Halifax in 2017 and in the semi-final at Harrogate last season.

Vermiglio, who retired from playing at Chorley in 2014, was a coach for all three defeats. And he says the key thing he has learned from those losses is that his men need to manage the occasion.

He said: “I’ve been a part of all three of them. It is just about game management.

“We have experienced players who have played in those games. It is just about managing the occasion.

Everything Chorley need to know about Altrincham ahead of Sunday’s National League North play-off semi-final

“We have the experience of being able to close the game out now more than we have had in the past. Hopefully that will help us.

“People talk about having a good season. I’ve said all along it will not be a good season until we achieve our goal to get promoted.

“That was our goal last season, it did not happen and it hurt. We had pre-season to recover, come back and have a good go which we have.

“Now we do not want to let that happen again.

“We have come so far as a team over the last six or seven seasons but particularly this year we have evolved so much since last season.

“On one hand you would say we deserve promotion but on the other you do not deserve it until you beat what is in front of you in the play-offs.

“The year before Harrogate went up and they were second placed.

“History tells you that is not always the case.

“Often it is a form team who comes from nowhere and takes the accolade.

“But we need to make sure our good work over the season stands for something and we put ourselves in the best possible position.”

And Vermiglio says his men are over the disappointment of missing out on the title and are determined to get the job done.

He said: “The disappointment is gone now.

“After the Spennymoor game we knew that was the chance.

“We were down in the dumps last week. We did that, we wallowed, we moaned and we sorted a few things out.

“We analysed, learned and now it is done and dusted.

“At the start of the season the aim was to get promoted. To be champions would have been ideal.

“The best way apparently is to do it through the play-offs so that is what we are focused on.

“We have a tough game to come.

“Everyone is fully focused on it and we are ready.”

The Magpies will have a minute’s applause before the game in tribute to former player Danny Mills’ wife Claire who passed away last week.