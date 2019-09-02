Lancashire FA’s big night for local footballing community

The great and good of the county’s football community were honoured at the weekend with a glamorous ceremony put on by the Lancashire FA.
The inaugural Lancashire FA Football Awards took place at the Premier Suite in Bolton Whites Hotel, with close to 400 people in attendance.
Sixteen separate awards were handed out, ranging from Coach of the Year and League of the Year to Contribution to Futsal of the Year and the Rising Star of the Year.
The voice of Old Trafford and FIFA 19 games Alan Keegan hosted proceedings with intervals throughout including magicians, a Greatest Showman spectacle and live music from Touch the Pearl.
Reflecting on the awards dinner, Lancashire FA’s CEO Simon Gerrard said: “I’m thrilled Saturday evening has been so well received.”
“Following a project board meeting at the start of the year, we felt it was vital we recognised and thanked the hundreds of volunteers of football across the county, for all of their dedication and commitment to grassroots football.
“Ultimately, without them football would not be such an amazing and unique entity within our society in Lancashire, so we felt this was the perfect opportunity to thank them all for their services to the national game.”
“It was a fantastic evening, and something which will live long in the memory here at Lancashire FA.
“We envisage this to be the first of an annual awards celebration, as we look to build on the fantastic work that went into Saturday night.”
A full list of the award winners:
Grassroots Coach of the Year - Kate O’Neill from Myerscough Juniors
Grassroots Supporter of the Year - Heather Tadman from Freestyle Urban Soccer
Grounds team of the Year - Cadley FC
Rising Star of the Year - Holly Wilson from PNE (Womens) Juniors and Cadley FC
Club of the Year - Lostock Hall JFC
The Respect Award - Brinscall Village Girls U7
Volunteer of the Year - James Galt from North West Disability Football Hub
League of the Year - Mid Lancashire Colts Junior Football League
Project of the Year - Social Inclusion Football League
Match Official – Oliver Reynolds
Male Official - Leigh Doughty
Female Official - Abby Dearden
Young Male Official - Joe Ashton
Young Female Official - Ellie Mayor
Futsal Contribution – Mick Horsfall from Fy de Coast Futsal Club
Inclusion Award – AFC Masters