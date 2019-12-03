Magpies dug in to beat the Daggers: Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio thrilled to collect 10 points from 12

The rub of the green might have finally turned in Chorley’s favour – just in time for them to mount what will be a remarkable recovery in the National League.

The Magpies moved to just two points from safety on Saturday when they collected their 10th point from their past four games with a 1-0 victory over Dagenham and Redbridge at Victory Park.

From appearing to be relegation cannon fodder just a few weeks ago with just one win from their opening 20 games, Jamie Vermiglio’s men have now racked up three wins from four and have handed themselves a lifeline.

Bizarrely, the manager felt Saturday’s win was not one of their better performances, but makes up for the number of times his men have walked off the pitch this season empty handed and playing well.

“We have played very well at times this season and come away with nothing,” said Vermiglio.

“On Saturday, the lads just dug in. Over the course of the 90 minutes, I don’t think we probably deserved to win on the balance of play. But we got the three points and I’m made up for everybody involved.”

This weekend, Chorley travel to Edgeley Park to renew acquaintances with Stockport County.

The two clubs have been involved in a fierce rivalry in recent years with both winning promotion from the National League North last season. Earlier this campaign, the Magpies registered their first win of the season with a 3-0 win over the Hatters.

“We go there feeling confident,” said Vermiglio. “We usually do well when we go to their place.”