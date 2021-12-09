Magpies expecting interest in some of their stars during January transfer window

The Magpies have certainly made a few people sit up and take notice after a fine start to the season which has seen them rise to third in the National League North table.

Boss Jamie Vermiglio accepts that it’s only natural that bigger clubs higher up the food chain may come calling for some of his best players .

Although he is keen to keep his squad together, he has always maintained that he will not stand in any of his players’ way should an opportunity to play higher arise.

Chorley striker Connor Hall is injured

But he revealed that he is already putting plans in place in terms of bringing in reinforcements in that possible eventuality.

“We will see how things go in the January transfer window,” said Vermiglio. “As we know the transfer window opens for EFL clubs and some of our players have played quite well in the first third of the season.

“So that may bring a little bit of interest in a couple of our players but we will cross that bridge when we get to it, but we are preparing and looking to see what players are out there for us to bring in should we need to recruit.”

One player who is likely to remain at Victory Park next month is striker Connor Hall who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in the 2-2 draw at Boston United.

A focal point of the team due to his goal-getting ability, Hall has forged an excellent partnership with Harry Cardwell in attack.

Vermiglio admits the ex-Bolton ace will be a big miss but it is an opportunity for somebody else in the squad such as Millenic Alli, Jacob Blyth and Harry Scarborough to take over his mantle.

“Connor Hall’s injury is quite a significant one,” said Vermiglio. “We didn’t think it was going to be as bad as it is.

“He’s got a slight fracture in his ankle and some ligament damage which is going to put him out until the end of January into February, if we are lucky.

“That’s a tough one because of the partnership he has with Harry and his goals. He’s been doing well for us but it does open the door for players who want more minutes.”

Other than Hall, the Magpies have been able to get the rest of the squad back fully fit aided by the fact that they had a free date last weekend.

“The break has enabled us to get a bit of rest in the muscles,” said Vermiglio, who takes his team to York City this weekend.

“I am looking at is as a positive. A break can come at a good or bad time. We have had a successful first third of the season but if we had of lost in our last game, we probably wouldn’t have wanted a break.

“It’s a chance to have a breather both physically and mentally. I was able to go and watch York against Guiseley on Saturday.”

Elsewhere, leaders AFC Fylde travel to Darlington and Southport head to Blyth Spartans.