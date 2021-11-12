Magpies face crucial clash against play-off rivals Leamington

The Magpies saw a 10-match unbeaten run in the National League North come to an end last weekend when they were beaten by the odd goal away at Hereford.

Despite the setback at Edgar Street, Jamie Vermiglio’s men remain in third spot in the table although they face a stern test against the team who are directly behind them in the table.

The Brakes are on a decent run of form currently – unbeaten in five, they have picked up 11 points outs of a possible 15.

Jamie Vermiglio (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

Last weekend, they enjoyed a 2-0 success over York City and are a point behind the Magpies, who are seven points behind leaders AFC Fylde and second-placed Brackley Town.

Vermiglio, pictured right, is eager to see his men return to winning ways after the blip of losing to lowly Hereford.

He said: “We have been 10 games unbeaten which is no mean feat in any league let alone the National League North. We just need to dust ourselves down and go again because the games come thick and fast.

“There was a hint of tiredness in our lads’ leg but there’s no denying we weren’t quite at it on Saturday.

“I thought we were a little bit reluctant to put our names on things and sometimes just put the ball in row z.

“It was a bit tippy-tappy at times and as a result they were able to get on the ball a little bit and stop our attacks.

“We need to have a little look at that but there was no lack of effort.

“It was a just a lack of real quality. The players are definitely annoyed that they have been beaten and they need to get back on the horse.”

Meanwhile, the Coasters will be looking to keep Brackley at bay when the two sides meet each other at Mill farm this weekend.

Both clubs have accumulated 29 points this season with Fylde edging the Saints at the top of the table by virtue of having a three-goal better goal difference.

However, Brackley do boast a game in hand over their title favourites.

At the other end of the table, Southport will be keen to continue their recent resurgence when they host Boston United.

The Sandgrounders have picked six points out of six from their last two games to move a point clear of the bottom two.