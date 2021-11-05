Magpies looking to make 11 unbeaten when they travel to Hereford

After losing the first two games of the season, the Magpies have not been beaten in their next 10 league games, winning six and drawing four.

That sequence of results has seen them move to third in the National League North table – seven points behind leaders AFC Fylde.

On Saturday, they enjoyed a battling 2-1 home win over Farsley Celtic at Victory Park before drawing 0-0 away to neighbours Southport on Tuesday.

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Surprisingly, Hereford – who have enjoyed a period as a Football League club in their past – find themselves in the bottom two. They have picked up just one win and four draws from their 10 games but Vermiglio is not reading too much into that.

He said: “The games don’t get any easier – every game.

“If you pick up something like we did on Tuesday night at Southport is a bonus.

“It will be good to get something at Hereford this weekend.

“Naturally, we will go there trying to win the game, but they are a big, strong, organised team.

“They have picked up some good points although there are some games they will probably feel they have dropped points from games which they should have picked up points from.

“It’s always tough in this league but you set out to win every game if you want to be aspirational and be at the top, we will try until the very end to win a game of football.”

Chorley have had to be adaptable this season, especially as they have been without a number of key individuals at certain times. Captain Scott Leather, fellow defender Andy Halls and striker Harry Cardwell are just a few of the names who have been missing this season.

Both Halls and Cardwell remain on the sidelines with ankle injuries although Leather was back in the side against Southport on Tuesday.

“We went with a back three against Southport – varied our system,” Vermiglio said. “We are quite adaptable and flexible. I though defensively we were excellent.”

Meanwhile, Vermiglio spoke of his pride after he and his assistant Andy Preece were handed long-term contract at the club.

“I am absolutely delighted and delighted for Preecey, who has worked so hard,” he added. “It’s great to have somebody like that at the side of you and the lads respect him 100%.”