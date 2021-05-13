Magpies manager Jamie Vermiglio is on his way to Wembley for FA Cup final

The Magpies’ exploits in the competition this season, which saw them reach the fourth round proper, means their manager will get to watch the showpiece match from one of the best seats in the house.

After beating Gateshead and York City in the qualifying rounds, Chorley went on a remarkable run. In the first round, they came from 2-0 down to beat Wigan Athletic 3-2 at the DW Stadium and there was another stirring comeback in the second round when they came from behind to beat Peterborough United.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, the Magpies turned the tie on its head with two second half goals to defeat Posh, who have since gone onto win automatic promotion to the Championship.

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio celebrates beating Wigan in the FA Cup first round. He will be a special guest at the FA Cup this weekend (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

That display has since been recognised by the Football Association, winning the “Performance of the FA Cup 2020/21 award”.

In the third round, the Magpies defeated Derby County 2-0 at Victory Park. That win was slightly tarnished by the fact that the Rams’s squad was ravaged by a Covid-19 outbreak.

Chorley finally were eventually knocked out by Premier League Wolves in a tight match which ended 1-0 in favour of Nuno Esprito Santos’ men.

Joining Vermiglio at Wembley this weekend will be the club’s former groudsman Ben Kay, who was recognised for his work in ensuring the match against Derby went ahead despite freezing weather conditions.

Vermiglio said: “It’s really positive to be recognised by the FA for our achievements in the competition this season, and obviously I’ve accepted the accolade of attending the final on behalf of everyone at Chorley FC.”