Matt Urwin’s return in goal can change Chorley’s fortunes

The return of goalkeeper Matt Urwin to full fitness could prove to be a pivotal moment in Chorley’s season.

That is the view of manager Jamie Vermiglio who recalled the former Fleetwood Town shot-stopper for last Saturday’s National League fixture at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Urwin – who was the Magpies’ penalty shootout hero in the play-off final last season – has been on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury, which required surgery, in pre-season.

He has been left helpless as Chorley have struggled to pick up points in the opening couple of months of the campaign.

However, he was back between the sticks for the trip to play-off chasing Dagenham and Redbridge and produced a superb performance to keep a clean sheet.

The Magpies – who borrowed Billy Crellin from Fleetwood Town during Urwin’s absence – should have registered their second win of the campaign, but unfortunately Courtney Meppen-Walter failed to convert from the spot with around 20 minutes to go.

Vermiglio believes having Urwin back is a massive boost ahead of a crucial fixture against fellow strugglers Aldershot at Victory Park this weekend.

“Billy Crellin has done really well this season and I’m really grateful to Fleetwood Town for arranging that for us,” said Vermiglio. “He has been fantastic.

“But naturally you want your own goalkeeper so to have Matty back in is great for me and probably for the lads.

“He’s a winner and he was in the dressing room after the game on Saturday shouting and screaming because he wanted to win.

“He kept us in the game and when a goalkeeper keeps you in the game like he has, they expect the boys to go up the other end and score the goals.

“That is what we want. We want that mentality, that winning mentality.

“So to have Matty in goal is wonderful for everybody.”

Vermiglio revealed that he faces a selection headache for the visit of the Shots, who have 14 points – four more than Chorley.