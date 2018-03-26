New deal secures bright future for football club

Chorley football club has secured its long term future with the announcement of a new lease.

The club announced today that a 15-year lease has been agreed with Chorley Borough Council for The Chorley Group Victory Park Stadium.

The lease, which will enable the club to apply for funding for stadium redevelopments and improvements, will run for a period of 15 years at a peppercorn rent. The signing of the agreement is a significant milestone and means Chorley Football Club can apply for stadium improvement grants and seek additional funding for community ventures.

Co-owners Ken Wright (club chairman) and Graham Watkinson (secretary) put pen to paper on the lease before the game with Spennymoor Town. The club chairman said: “Clearly, this is very positive news. Gaining a lease was essential for us to be able to move forward with the next stages of our development. We’d like to thank Chorley Borough Council for their co-operation and support in getting us to this point and granting us this lease.”

Mark Lester, Director at Chorley Council, said: “The football club is an important part of our community and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to work together to provide a fitting arrangement that works in the best interests of everyone. With the end of the season approaching, we’re particularly happy that we’ve been able to come to this agreement and it demonstrates our commitment to support the club in its plan for the future.”

Over the past 12 months the club has carried out extensive refurbishments to create an improved public bar and sponsors area and have plans in place to continue with stadium improvements to develop community and academic facilities dependant on funding bids.