Non-league preview: Chorley face Farsley Celtic and Bamber Bridge in FA Trophy action

The Magpies are unbeaten in eight league games, the run extended on Tuesday night with a 1-1 draw against Kidderminster.

It needed an 80th-minute equaliser from Connor Hall to secure a point, the substitute scoring within moments of joining the action.

Until Thursday, Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio would have been expecting to share the technical area with Adam Lakeland, however he quit as Farsley manager in order to move to Curzon Ashton.

Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Academy coach Neil Ross will assume caretaker manager duties for the visit to Lancashire as the search for a new boss begins.

Vermiglio felt Chorley were well worth their point against Kidderminster, even though it needed Hall’s leveller to share the spoils.

The visitors played much of the second half with 10 men having had Geraldo Bajrami sent off for two bookings.

Said Vermiglio: “I think we deserved a point, we had a lot more chances than them.

“We played well with the ball, while without it we were superb – we won the ball back so many times.

“The strength of the squad showed, we freshened it up and left four regular players out. No one sulked and we worked as a team.

“Connor Hall was one of those left out and he came on to get us the point.”

Meanwhile, there is FA Trophy action for Bamber Bridge tomorrow.

Jamie Milligan takes Brig to the North East to Dunston in the third qualifying round.

They will be looking to hit back from last week’s surprise home defeat to Ashton United.

Milligan could start PNE loanee Joe Rodwell-Grant, the young striker having come on as a sub against Ashton.

The Brig boss will no longer have the services of Dylan Boyle to call upon, the young midfielder having returned to parent club Fleetwood Town after a successful loan spell.

Boyle made 15 appearances in the first team this season.

The only games he missed were due to being called up by Northern Ireland Under-21s.

Milligan told the Irongate club’s website: “Dylan has been a pleasure coach and I’m sure he will go into big things. I hope I’ve helped him during his time here and I believe the loan has done him the world of good.

“I will continue to help him in the future where I can because he’s a top lad with a brilliant attitude.”

In the National League North, Southport host Chester, and AFC Fylde welcome Gateshead.