Non-league round-up

Ten-man Bamber Bridge were left to rue a missed penalty and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the NPL First Division North against Skelmersdale United at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Adam Dodd saw a straight red card in the 17th minute as Skem threatened to break through the Bamber Bridge backline.

But the home side still had chances to take the three points.

Ali Waddecar forced a save out of the visitors’ keeper but there was little to set the pulses racing.

Brig’s best chance came after the break when Regan Linney was brought down in the box. But Macauley Wilson’s spot-kick was saved by the keeper.

Elsewhere, Clitheroe went down 4-0 at Hyde United, while Kendal Town were 5-1 winners at home to Ossett Albion.

In the NPL Premier Division, Lancaster were beaten 4-3 at Matlock Town, with Harry Vince getting a last-minute winner.

Sam Bailey, Paul Jarvis and Craig Carney got the Dolly Blues’ goals.

In the National League North, Southport’s home game against Telford was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, while Chorley were without a game due to Spennymoor Town being involved the FA Trophy.

In the NWCL Premier Division, Burscough won 2-1 at home against Hanley Town.

But Charnock Richard’s trip to West Didsbury and Chorlton fell victim to the weather.

Meanwhile, Henry Jones netted a late equaliser as AFC Fylde secured a well-deserved point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with in-form Eastleigh in the National League.

Ryan Broom looked to have handed the South Coast outfit a fifth win on the spin with a fine double, either side of Zaine Francis-Angol equaliser for Fylde,