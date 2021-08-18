Perfect homecoming as Bamber Bridge hit four against Hyde United

Ewan Bange and Matthew Flynn also got on the scoresheet, with Liam Hardy scoring for the visitors midway through the second half.

It was the first time Brig had hosted a competitive league match at Irongate in almost 10 months, and the evening got off to the perfect start at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

On five minutes, Blackpool loanee Rob Apter saw his curling effort from outside the area parried away, with Sinclair first on the scene to fire in the rebound to open the scoring.

Isaac Sinclair gave Brig an early lead (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Hyde defender Tom Morris then headed the ball into the back of the net for the visitors but the linesman had already raised his flag for offside.

Brig then won a penalty three minutes later after Bange – also on loan from Blackpool – was brought down in the area. The young forward stepped up himself to extend Brig’s advantage.

Jamie Milligan’s side made it three from a corner. Flynn rose highest to power his header into the back of the net.

Hyde pulled a goal back 15 minutes into the second half, when Hardy tapped in.

Five minutes later, Brig restored their three-goal advantage with their second penalty of the evening. Sinclair was brought down by goalkeeper Joe Green, and dispatched the spot-kick himself.

Elsewhere in the division, Lancaster City were 3-2 winners at Witton Albion. Andy Teague and Sam Fishburn put the Dolly Blues two-up in the first half, before William Sutton (66) pulled a goal back for Albion.

Fishburn got City’s third four minutes from time and even though James Hooper (90) pulled another goal back, Mark Fell’s men held on.