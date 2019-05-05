Andy Teague celebrates

PHOTO GALLERY: All the action as Chorley FC beat Altrincham 3-1 on penalties to clinch spot in National League North play-off final

Chorley FC keeper Matty Urwin's penalty shoot-out heroics saw the Magpies win a place in the National League North final.

Snapper Stefan Willoughby captured all of the action on camera as Josh Wilson's equaliser sent the tie to extra time. Urwin's triple penalty save set the stage for Wilson to sweep home the winning penalty with the Magpies now set to host Spennymoor Town in the play-off final.

Matty Urwin and Adam Blakeman celebrate with pals after the win
Josh Wilson bundles the ball home
Matty Urwin silences the Altrincham fans
Manager Jamie Vermiglio
