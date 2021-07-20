Preston-born midfielder Jonathan Smith is interested in a move to Magpies

The Preston-born midfielder has called time on his full-time career after spending the past 15 years or so plying his trade at League Two or National League level.

The 34-year-old has played for clubs such as Swindon Town, Luton Town and Stevenage – spending the past three years at Chesterfield.

Having begun his career at Morecambe, Smith has enjoyed a fine career at the lower end of the professional game in this country.

Jonathan Smith would be interested in a move to Chorley

But having spent the past decade and half living away, Smith has decided the time is right to lay down roots in his hometown with partner Lisa and his two young children Alice (6) and two-year-old Elsie.

Looking to build a career in coaching and the media, Smith is still keen to pursue playing opportunities in the semi-professional game.

Open to offers from clubs in the locality, Smith revealed ideally he would like to play in the National League North – with the Magpies seemingly in pole position to secure his signature.

“Chorley would be the perfect one for me in terms of location,” said Smith.

“After what they did in the FA Cup last year, I think they are going to be a team which is going to be pushing next season.

“For me that would be perfect to join a team like that.

“I am not sure if their recruitment is done or whether they need me or not. Money would not be an issue for me really. It’s more about what fits me.

“I have had some decent offers from clubs in the National League North financially but for me the travelling is a big consideration. If Chorley were to happen for me then that would be perfect.

“It’s a club which I have watched many times and played against many times.

“I know Chorley have looked at bringing in younger players in the past few season and if that’s the case fair enough. But I know just by the way I train and live my life, I would still be one of if not the fittest player in the squad.”

Smith, who would be prepared to listen to offers from clubs in the Northern Premier League, has set up a sports summer camp at Howick Church of England Primary School,during the holidays.

Open to children aged between four and 11-years-old, the camp will take place August 16 to 20, from 9am to 3pm. To book a place, please visit www.active-sport.co.uk.

He is also interested to hear from schools who are interested in a free taster session conducted by Smith, in conjunction with ActiveSport, to get in contact with him at [email protected]