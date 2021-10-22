Bamber Bridge swoop for Preston's young striker Joe Rodwell-Grant

The 19-year-old, who has come through the youth ranks at PNE, has made two first-team appearances this season, including as a late substitute in the 3-1 victory over Swansea City in the Championship.

However, to further enhance his footballing education, Rodwell-Grant will head to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on loan and could feature in the club's home game against Ashton Town this weekend.

Brig are currently going well in the NPL Premier Division after a great start to the season.

Joe Rodwell-Grant

They currently lie in fourth spot in the table - seven points off leaders Matlock Town with a game in hand.

Rodwell-Grant joined Brig on loan at end of October last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately forced the non-league season at that level and below to be cancelled.

He had previously spent a period on loan at Chorley.

Rodwell-Grant could form a partnership with Blackpool loan star Ewan Bange, who has set the league alight.

He currently tops the goalscoring charts having notched 10 goals so far.

"We have managed to bring Joe Rodwell-Grant on loan from Preston, " said Milligan.

"He will add an extra dimension to us.

"We have been after Joe for a while and we know what he's all about.

"He will give us something different. Him and Ewan up front, two strikers together could work brilliantly for us especially when the pitches start changing over winter."