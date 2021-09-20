Prolific striker Carl Grimshaw leaves Charnock Richard

Carl Grimshaw (left)

The prolific striker has netted an incredible 474 competitive goals for the Villagers in 432 appearances across a 12-year spell.

Grimshaw made his debut in the Goldline Trophy in July 2009 and went on to serve the club in the West Lancashire League and the North West Counties Football League.

In the club’s first season in the NWCFL Division One in 2016-17, Grimshaw won the golden boot award after scoring 45 goals and following promotion to the Premier Division that season, he repeated the same feat for the next two seasons, scoring an incredible 51 and 42 goals.

Such long term loyalty and commitment from a player is virtually unknown at this level, despite him receiving many lucrative offers to play for clubs at a higher level.

A club statement said: “Over his many seasons at the club, Grimshaw’s contribution both on and off the field has been instrumental in its progress up the National League System and it is hard to believe that we could have achieved so much without his outstanding loyalty to Charnock Richard FC”.

“We are sure many of the clubs fans will be disappointed to hear this sad news that Carl will be leaving the club after such an amazing 12 years.

“Carl always has been a huge favourite for many people at the club and it will be not be easy for us all to get used to his name no longer being on the team sheet.

“Clearly, Carl’s playing days are not yet over and he has expressed a wish to continue playing and scoring goals as he moves into another chapter in his illustrious career.”