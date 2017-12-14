Reynolds praise for youngster Mooney

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds has thanked Dan Mooney after the winger joined Chorley on loan.

The youngster has been borrowed by Brig from parent club Fleetwood Town for most of this season.

He has been in excellent form in the NPL First Division North as the club made a fine start to the season.

However, after impressing against the Magpies during the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy quarter-final, Chorley boss Matt Jansen has swooped for the 18-year-old on a youth loan arrangement.

Reynolds was disappointed to lose the player, but wished him all the best at the National League North outfit.

"Dan has been an absolute revelation," said Reynolds.

"He's put smiles on faces and he's really enjoyed his time at Bamber Bridge.

"I would like to thank Fleetwood Town for loaning him to us.

"He's got an opportunity at Chorley and hopefully he uses it as a further platform to get another pro contract.

"Hopefully we will see him doing what he does best in the Football League in the next few years."