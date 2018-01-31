The goal that never was costs Chorley Ladies

Lady luck deserted Chorley Ladies as they lost 1-0 to Leeds United.

The game was played at Chorley FC’s Victory Park in a bid to increase the profile and welcome new supporters to watch a brilliant advert for women’s football.

The visitors took the lead after three minutes in fluke fashion. Bridie Hannon’s 30-yard free-kick thundered against the crossbar before hitting keeper Meghan Pope and deflecting into the goal.

Scarlett Smith was causing problems for the Leeds defence and she felt that she should have had a penalty when she was bundled over in the area after breaking through.

Smith was again in the thick of the action when she peeled on to the left-hand side before whipping in a cross which Melissa Ball was just inches away from in the six-yard area.

Vicky Coope then came close after Smith had worked an opening and played the ball into her path but the keeper was alert and parried the ball away.

The continuous pressure almost paid off for Chorley after 30 minutes.

Coope delivered a corner from the right and after it was not cleared properly, Smith reacted to get a powerful header on to the ball.

The whole of the ball looked to have crossed the line but the officials did not award a goal.

Jodie Pilling almost made a vital impact when she rounded the goalkeeper and squared for Smith but she could not keep her shot down.

Chorley were nearly caught out when a long ball was latched on to by the winger who threaded it into the box for an unmarked Leeds player. Pope came out brilliantly to save from point-blank range.

But despite a flurry of late chances Chorley could not find a leveller.