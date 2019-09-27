Vermiglio: Chorley must roll sleeves up and scrap for their lives

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio accepts his team need to do more if they are to move away from the bottom reaches of the National League.

After a three-game unbeaten run, the Magpies looked to have turned the corner following a torrid start to the campaign.

However, their progress took a hit on Tuesday night when they were defeated 3-1 by Barrow at Victory Park.

It all started so promising when Matt Challoner opened the scoring for the hosts in the 24th minute, but five minutes later the visitors drew level through a John Rooney penalty. Three minutes into stoppage time at the end of the first half, Olly Dyson made it 2-1 and Rooney made the game safe, again from the penalty spot, with just over 20 minutes of the match remaining.

Vermiglio felt his men were on the wrong side of a couple of debatable refereeing decisions but admitted his team need to improve.

“We need more,” he said. “We can’t just turn up. Things have changed from last season.

“Last season we were flying. We were turning up and everybody was already switched on for the game. There was a positivity.

“Now we have got to scrap. We have got to really roll our sleeves up and work even harder for the three points.

“Did we deserve to get anything out of the game against Barrow? Probably not.

“It was just the nature of it which makes it really difficult, especially with the two penalties against us.”

Vermiglio bolstered his squad ahead of the Barrow game by signing midfielder Nortei Nortey, who came on as a substitute.

“We wanted a player who would get on the ball a bit more, keep the ball moving and take it under a little bit of pressure.

“We needed somebody who is versatile and knows the league. He ticks all the boxes.

“He’s just hungry to play football and he went on in what I thought was a tough game and he’s done well enough.

“He’s kept the ball well and hopefully he will come in and give us something a little bit different. He’s delighted to be here, and as soon as I started speaking to him I knew he was the kind of person I want to have around the place.”

This weekend does not get any easier for the Magpies as they make the long trip south to face Dagenham and Redbridge.

The Daggers are a former Football League club and currently lie in sixth spot in the table.

“People say about this league that it is unforgiving,” Vermiglio said. “It’s relentless. It’s tough for the lads to prepare their bodies for the trips.

“One thing is for sure – we have a dressing room of winners, and they will turn up tomorrow and give it their best.”