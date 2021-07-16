We Could be Euros Episode 9 - wrap up and what next for England and Scotland
Euro 2020 is over and it was so close, yet so far for England. We take a look at how the tournament unfolded, and what comes next.
So football didn’t come home after all.
Penalty heartache has been all too predictable for England fans over the years, and so it was again on Sunday as Italy triumphed after spot kicks.
What a tournament it has been, however. Great entertainment, fans back in stadiums, noise, colour, goals…
In our final We Could Be Euros podcast, our JPIMedia football writers talk about the final and also the run of England throughout the tournament, as well as Scotland, Wales and much more.
Hosted by James Copley, we have podcast regulars Joe Crann and Stuart Rayner. Don’t miss them – catch up with the guys on the video playing at the top of this page or by clicking here.
