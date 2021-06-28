Chorley golf ace Andy Palmer has Royal St Georges in his sights

The PGA professional won through regional qualifying at the weekend when he shot a three-under-par 69 at St Annes Old Links.

That saw him finish tied 10th and was good enough to make the cut for Tuesday's final round – also to be held at St Annes.

Three other courses are staging final qualifying for this year’s Open – which is being held this year at Royal St Georges – with 12 places overall available, three per venue.

Andy Palmer

Palmer was among 25 players to qualify from Sunday’s event out of 121 who completed rounds, with a further 26 qualifying on Saturday out of 125.

The best round of the weekend was produced by Jacob Oakley, of Gloria Hotels and Resort. He shot seven under on Sunday to finish a shot ahead of Longridge’s Mark Young, who carded six under on Saturday. The full list of golfers who have won through to regional qualifying are.

Saturday:

-6: Mark Young (Longridge).

-5: Luke Donnelly (PGA Catalunya Resort), James Robinson (Lytham Golf Academy), Stephen Roger (a, Peebles).

-4: Alex Dixon (a, City of Newcastle), Robert Dinwiddie (The Richmond).

-3 Chris Doak (Renaissance Club), Ben Hutchinson (Howley Hall), Daniel Thomas (a, Ilkley), Sam Broadhurst (Atherstone)

-2: Jack Clarkson (Lancaster), Jamie Howarth (Davenport), James Harper (Wynyard), Toby Hunt (St Mellons), Scotty Howarth (Howarth Golf), Jack McPhail (a, Southport and Ainsdale), Ross Clewley (a, Prestbury), Max Brackley (North Foreland)

-1: Greg Holmes (a, Royal Birkdale), William McGhie (a, Lancaster), Jensen Hull (Hever Castle), Mark Millhouse (a, Turton)

Level: Robert Braithwaite (Scottsdale Golf), Calum Fyfe (Cawder), Robbie Morrison (Kilmacolm), Matthew Blackman (Worlebury).

Sunday:

-7: Jacob Oakley (Gloria Hotels and Resorts). -5: Daniel Kay (Renaissance Club), William Harrold (Sheringham), Bailey Gill (Lindrick), Liam Murray (Ugolf), -4: Rhys Nevin (a, Sandiway), John Henry (Clydebank & District), Callum Blinkhorn (Leigh), Robbie Spence (a, Furness)

-3: Alastair Waddell (Chorlton-cum-Hardy), Matty Lamb (Trinifold), Christopher Maclean (Balmore), Jack Ainscough (a, The Wynyard), Andrew Palmer (Chorley)

-2: Andrew Haswell (a, Ormskirk), Pavan Sagoo (Ealing), Thomas Ratcliffe (a, Southport and Ainsdale), Mikiel Tchobanian (Armenia).