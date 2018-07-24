Adlington back on the winning trail

Adlington returned to winning ways on Saturday.

They beat Astley Bridge by 42 runs to complete a league double, and maintain their fourth place position in the table.

The bowlers were mainly responsible for the victory, as the Adlington top order lost their way after a good start.

An opening stand of 46 by Liam Kane and Shafiq was wasted.

Professional Kamran Hussain (26) was unable again to build on a promising start, and only Naveed Ullah, batting low down in the order, with a valuable 40 made any significant impression.

The Adlington total was increased by the addition of 38 wides by the Bridge bowlers.

There was an explosive start to the reply as Hussain and Saj Khan claimed two wickets apiece, with the Astley Bridge innings in tatters at 4-4, all given out lbw.

A mid-innings stand took the score to 105 when the fifth wicket fell, but a further collapse saw the innings close at 127, Hussain taking four wickets for 28.

The second XI suffered an agonizing defeat to Lostock, failing by just three runs to overhaul the home side’s total of 185-7.

In this innings, Ruth Leese – returning to the side – excelled with 4-38 off her 11 overs, and Zac Green picked up another two.

All the batsmen got good starts, but only skipper Eddie Haddon with 58 managed to get beyond 30, the innings closing at 182-8.

On Saturday, the first team travel to the Old Vicarage to face Little Hulton, while on Sunday, in the Peter Stafford Group B, Adlington are at Westhoughton.

The seconds host Atherton on Saturday, and Westhoughton in the Stafford Group B on Sunday.