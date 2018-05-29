Adlington continue to set the pace at top

Heaton.........................220

Adlington..................285-5

A sensational afternoon on Saturday for Adlington Cricket Club produced victories for the first XI at Heaton, and the second team against Eagley.

On the day, three players scored centuries.

Leading the way for the firsts, Iain Critchley, in fine form, produced a magnificent 134 not out as league leaders Adlington rattled up 285-5, having taken first use of the wicket.

Critchley hit eleven sixes and nine fours to continue his impressive early season form.

He was well supported, with Stewart Plowes (33) the pick of the rest.

However, Adlington’s mammoth total appeared to be in danger as Heaton responded with an opening stand of 144 in 28 overs.

But the hosts’ momentum could not be maintained as Naveed Ullah whittled out seven victims for 52 runs.

Simon Trim and professional Hussain took two splendid catches apiece and the innings closed at 220, 65 runs adrift of Adlington’s total.

The second XI also produced a stunning performance against Eagley, as they recorded a total of 281-4 in their innings.

Club stalwarts Andrew Chamberlain and captain Eddie Haddon shared 194 in a superb unbroken fifth wicket stand, both completing their centuries in the final over, and sharing twenty-four boundaries between them.

Eagley made a gallant effort but were always behind the clock, the innings closing at 205-6.

Chamberlain added 2-19 to his century, and Zak Green also picked up two wickets.