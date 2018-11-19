Amateur show part of busy end to the year for Jennings Gym and its boxers

Jennings Gym will put on another night of amateur boxing next month.

After a successful home show at Chorley Town Hall last month the latest packed card is heading for Holy Cross High School on Sunday, December 16.

Dave Jennings, left, and brother Michael with fighter of the night Haaris Brown

The Coppull gym’s stars will be in action with as many as 17 fights taking place on the night.

Tickets are available from the gym at Coppull Mill and are priced at £10.

One of the gym’s top prospects, Haaris Brown has again been in Sheffield having been selected as part of the latest England Boxing Squad.

The National Schoolboy finalist looks set for international competition sooner rather than later.

It is set to be a busy end to the year for Michael and Dave Jennings in and out of the ring.

Ahead of their amateur show the brothers are set to move into a new gym.

They aren’t moving far though with operations being shifted into a bigger unit at their current Coppull Mill site.

Details of an event to mark the opening are due to be confirmed with high profile fight figures and guests expected to attend.

On the professional front the Jennings’ Eccleston prospect Mark Jeffers will take part in his ninth fight next month.

The unbeaten middleweight, 8-0, returns to the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, December 8, against Alistair Warren.

It sees the 20-year-old return to the scene of his last two victories, Jeffers’ previous outing seeing him get the better of the awkward Edgars Sniedze on points back in July.

His next foe Warren recently took Blackpool’s Brian Rose six hard rounds on the former world title challenger’s return to the ring.

For tickets contact Jeffers on social media or the gym.