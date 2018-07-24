Burgess downs Earby in remarkable bowling spell

Brinscall continued a remarkable campaign on Saturday as they hammered Earby by a whopping 239 runs.

Stuart Parker smashed 93 off 59 balls, with 10 fours and fiove sixes, as the hosts reached 326-5 off their 45 overs at School Lane, with former skipper Sam MacLachlan adding an unbeayen 69 from 38 balls, as Brinscall made hay.

And Lee Burgess ensured the West Craven visitors got nowhere near that total at the foot of the West Pennine Moors, taking a magnificent 8-24 from 9.3 overs, as Earby were rolled over for 87 in 18.3 overs.

The result leaves Liam Winstanley’s men still second in Section B of the Ribblesdale League, two points behind leaders Cherry Tree, but, crucially, 13 clear of Salesbury in the chase for promotion.

Brinscall’s form this season has been so impressive, that they are fourth in the overall league table, only four points worse off than leaders and defending champions Settle.

Earby won the toss and elected to field, which proved a grave error.

Despite the loss of Josh Andrew for 14 at 25, the top order all contributed, Jonathan McDonald (33) putting on 47 with Joshua Van Der Linde (25), who then shared 39 with professional Sehan Weerasinghe (33).

The Sri Lankan added 24 with Parker, who put on 154 with MacLachlan.

Matt Hunt finished unbeaten on 19, with 40 extras topping up the total.

And Earby had no answer to Burgess in reply, as he tore into the visitors from the off, reducing them to 9-4.

Weerasinghe got his customary wicket to make it 9-5, and though Luke Hipgrave (27) and Michael Webb (29) put on 55, Earby went from 64-5 to 87 all out.

Brinscall host Ribblesdale Wanderers on Saturday, before they travel to Salesbury on Sunday for the T20 Finals Day, where they meet Settle in the semi-finals.

Euxton could lie in wait in the final, should both progress, as they take on the hosts Salesbury in the other semi.

Euxton fell to a three-wicket defeat in the league at Whalley on Saturday.

Andrew Winrow won the toss and batted, and though he fell for a single, and Waqar Rafique followed for five, paid man Aneeq Hassan (50) and Richard Houghton (37) put on 77 for the third wicket.

But Euxton went from 102-3 to 174 all out, as only Matthew Johnson (20) could join the pair in double figures.

Whalley knocked off the runs in 41 overs with seven wickets down, as veteran Mark Fallon made 44, opener Stuart Crabtree batted through for 46 not out, and captain Richard Lamb added 33.

Louis Sweeney took 3-41 for the Balshaw Park side.

Ahead of their semi-final, Euxton are at Feniscowles in the league on Saturday.