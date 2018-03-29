Catch Jack Catterall while you can, promoter tells Preston fight fans

Lancashire fight fans should catch Jack Catterall while they can according to the man behind Saturday night’s show at Preston Guild Hall.

The Chorley star keeps busy with a six-round contest against Nathan Hardy on the bumper, 15-fight MTK Manchester bill that is live on BoxNation.

The British super lightweight champion has bigger tests on the horizon after what is a rare fight close to home.

And with world honours on the agenda for Catterall, Johnney Roye believes that the 24-year-old won’t be fighting in the area too much in the future as his rise up the rankings continues.

“Jack is someone who is a friend,” said Roye, who will be in the corner of headliner Liam Conroy, Preston’s Matty Clarkson and Barrow debutant Mike McGoldrick on fight night.

“I’ve been watching him since he was a young boy as an amateur.

Johnney Roye, right, with Jack Catterall.

“I’ve been on that journey with him.

“He’s a fantastic boxer and is definitely ready for world honours.

“To have him on the bill just shows the strength of where we’re going and also the strength of us as a promotional team.

“You won’t be able to keep having somebody of his ability on our bill so let’s just enjoy it while we can.

“I don’t think the venues around Preston will be big enough when he starts fighting for the major titles.

“You’ll be looking at the MEN or further afield.”

Catterall and Roye have worked together in the past, the 24-year-old not having fought at the Guild Hall since he was a 14-year-old amateur.

He’s come a long way since then and will be fine tuning his skills this weekend in his first fight under new trainer Jamie Moore with a major contest at Leeds United’s Elland Road on May 19 to follow.

“I’ve known Johnney for a good few years and I’ve got a good relationship with him,” said Catterall.

“I was one of the last fighters to be put on the show so I’m thankful to him for giving me the opportunity.

“He’s done the corners for a few of my fights and I speak to him regularly, it will good to fight on his show.”

Catterall’s contest is part of a packed card topped by Conroy’s English light-heavyweight title defence against Miles Shinkwin.