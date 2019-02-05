Chorley boxing prospect Mark Jeffers eyes first title as part of breakout 2019

Eccleston fighter Mark Jeffers is hoping 2019 will be a breakout year for him.

The unbeaten middleweight, 9-0, is looking to kick on towards title contention in the next 12 months and is eyeing a shot at the Central Area belt first.

Mark Jeffers will be hoping to move to 10-0 in March. Picture: Karen Priestley

The 20-year-old is next in action at the University of Bolton Stadium on March 9, as he looks to make it a perfect 10 as a professional.

“I’ve had my learning fights and I’ve been learning a lot in the gym,” said Jeffers, who trains under Michael and Dave Jennings in Coppull.

“People will look at my age and say I’m only 20 but I feel a lot more experienced than that.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what I can really do this year.

“I’ve been boxing since I was 10 and trained every day since that age pretty much.

“It’s not like I’ve been in and out of the sport.

“I just want to crack on now.

“I’ve been training hard and I feel fit and ready, like I could fight right now to be honest. I’m just buzzing for the year ahead.”

The chance to win a first title will likely come before the year is out, Jeffers knowing it would act as a platform for bigger and better things.

His outing in Bolton next month is part of a three-fight run that should get the Chorley prospect well and truly in the mix.

“This will be my last six-rounder,” he said.

“Then Michael’s talking about putting me in for an eight-rounder and then we’ll possibly look at the Central Area title.

“I believe I can walk through that level and hopefully I can get my hands on that belt by the end of the year.

“I’m only young so to get a title like that would get my on the path towards English and British titles. I’m looking forward to it.”

First up, Jeffers is hoping for a worthwhile workout on March 9.

“I’m not sure on the opponent yet but I’m hoping for a decent test,” he said.

“The work is being done in the gym and I feel like it’s all coming together.

“It’s just about me executing that on the night and building towards the bigger fights to come.

“This is the preparation for those big titles and I believe I’m getting very close to those now.”