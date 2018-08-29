Chorley Buccaneers are England's best after riding high in the Britbowl national championship game

Lancashire’s premier junior American Football team ended a near-perfect season by being crowned the best team in England.

Youngsters from the Chorley Buccaneers Under-17s contact squad were crowned runners up in the Britbowl – the championship game of the British American Football Association Community Leagues – coming second only to Scotland’s East Kilbride Pirates in a 51-22 loss.

Deborah Carr, manager of the under-17s, said: “The guys came second in the entire country.

“They’d gone 14 [wins] and one [loss] for the season so it’s been brilliant.”

Deborah added: “Everyone is saying that because we lost to a team from Scotland, technically they’re the best team in England and second best in the UK! We’ll take that.”

READ MORE: Touchdown town for Chorley Buccaneers after NFL superstar Neiki Thorpe guides them to victory in the annual NFL Flag football tournament

The club were gracious in defeat, taking to social media to congratulate East Kilbride Pirates on their victory.

One of the parents of an East Kilbride Pirates player, Tim Lever, replied saying: “Your boys played with great skill, commitment and character and are a credit to your club.

“I hope your injured players are ok and make full and speedy recoveries.

“Having lost in the final last year I can understand your disappointment but I’m sure it will spur you on to have another great season next year.”

In 2017 the Bucs knocked out eight competitive teams across the country and were national champions at Under-12s in 2014 and 2016.