Chorley cricket club artificial pitch plans get funding boost

The future is bright at Chorley Cricket Club as further funding has been secured to help improve junior facilities.

Lancashire County Cllr Steve Holgate, who represents Chorley Central, has awarded the club £500 from his Local Member Grant towards a new artificial pitch and drainage at Windsor Park.

The pitch, which will be installed next to the club’s state-of-the-art net facility, will allow juniors as young as seven to play competitive games of cricket.

As well as grants, the club has also raised funds through sponsored walks as well as donations from members but they still need help as they bid to raise more than £9,000 to help install the artificial pitch.

And head of junior coaching at the clu, Alex Howart, thanked Cllr Holgate.

He said: “We’re over the moon that Cllr Holgate has awarded the club £500.

“It really is a great achievement and one that is much appreciated. I’ve no doubt Cllr Holgate receives numerous applications throughout the year for projects that need funding and to be selected is tremendous.

“Juniors are a big part of Chorley Cricket Club and with them in mind, we want to improve facilities where possible. The grant has helped take us towards our target and we’re already planning further fundraising efforts throughout the current season.”

The club’s first team currently compete in the Northern Premier Cricket League whilst the second and third XI’s along with all junior teams play in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield competition.

Cllor Holgate, who also represents the ward of Coppull on Chorley Council, added: “I’m delighted to be able to assist Chorley Cricket Club with their efforts to create a new artificial pitch for juniors.”