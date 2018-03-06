Chorley Golf Club name second lady president

Chorley Golf Club have named only their second lady President, as Hilary Jackson takes on the post.

The golf club was founded in 1897, and now Jackson is set to follow in the footsteps of Brenda Birch, who was the first lady president in 2013.

The golf club also have new captains as Geoff Charlson and 2017 Lady Captain Pauline Forshaw have stepped down after a memorable year.

Members have raised more than £10,000 for charity during their rein.

The money, which will go to immediate Past Captain Charlson’s chosen charity The Rosemere Cancer Foundation, was raised by a successful series of events, which included comedy nights, race nights and fun events such as a Caribbean evening and a Hawaiian night.

Now a new set of officials join Jackson in taking over with a vow to make 2018 just as enjoyable and successful.

The new captain is John Gorton and the new lady captain is Janet Cartledge.

Their chosen charities will be the Rosemere Cancer Foundation once again and also Bolton Dementia Support.

Darren Edwards will be vice captain for 2018 with Steph Patterson lady vice captain.