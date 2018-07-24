Chorley peg back title hopefuls Blackpool at Stanley Park

A guest appearance by Northamptonshire’s Richard Gleeson couldn’t prevent Chorley inflicting only a second defeat of the season in the Northern Premier League on Saturday.

Chorley convincingly beat second-placed Blackpool by seven wickets at Stanley Park, although the home side could take some solace from leaders Netherfield being held to a draw by Penrith.

Fourth-placed Chorley put Blackpool in, and dismissed them for 128 in 45.5 overs.

A more meagre total looked likely at 55-7, but then Matt Grindley came to the crease and struck 43 from 59 balls.

Openers Matt Houston and Ciaran Jonnson were Blackpool’s next-best batsmen with 15 apiece.

Four Chorley bowlers claimed two victims, and all six enjoyed success as the wickets were shared between an impressive attack, Stuart Naden’s six overs yielding only three runs.

Ed Moulton took 2-34, Joe Barker 1-35, Naden 2-3, Will Moulton 2-22, Gaurav Dhar 2-24 and Ian Oakes 1-7.

Grindley soon dismissed both Chorley openers, Alexander Howarth (16) and Wian Van Zyl, but his side enjoyed only one further success, as Gayan Maneeshan’s unbeaten 50 guided the Readers T20 champions to victory at 131-3, with 9.4 overs remaining.

The number three made exactly 50 from 78 balls, with four fours and a six, while opener van Zyl chipped in with 36.

Gleeson bowled nine tidy overs without a breakthrough on his old stomping ground.

And while Penrith and came within three runs of victory against Netherfield in the league, on Sunday, they put paid to Chorley’s Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery Trophy hopes in the first round at Windsor Park.

Penrith won the toss and decided to bat, and it proved a good decision as opener Ashwin Hebbar anchored the innings with a superb 133.

Ed Moulton removed Henry Marshall without scoring – one of three catches for wicketkeeper Andrew Holdsworth – but Nicky Burns added 18 and Greg Hall made 44 before being run out.

Ed Moulton finished with 1-43, Barker 1-37, Will Moulton 2-58 and Gaurav Dhar 1-58.

Chorley were all out for 193 in the 33rd over in reply as they were beaten by 50 runs.

Several batsmen got starts without being able to kick on.

Alexander Howarth departed without scoring, but van Zyl hit 24, Maneeshan 42, Ed Moulton 15, Will Moulton 24, Harry Barclay 19 and Naden 29.

Chorley host Fleetwood in the league on Saturday, before a trip to Ormskirk on Sunday in the ECB National Club T20 Area Final.