Chorley skipper happy with ‘underdog’ tag

Chorley skipper Andy Holdsworth says the underdog mentality suits his men as they prepare to host unbeaten St Anne’s this weekend.

St Annes are second in the Northern Premier League table and now Holdsworth is keen to end their fine start.

Holdsworth’s side are sixth in the table but are only 16 points behind St Annes. Victory could send a message to the rest of the league and Holdsworth is keen for his talented crop to fulfil their potential this term.

He said: “We look to make a statement every week but I think it is what our boys need.

“I think they need almost that bit of an underdog mentality.

“I think we struggle in games we are expected to win, so we are always a bit better in games were we are not nailed-on favourites and out to prove a point. It is something we are looking forward to and we will do our best to make sure we come out on top.”

St Annes and table toppers Blackpool are the early pacesetters in the division.

But in overseas amateur Wian Van Zyl, Chorley currently have the division’s leading run scorer in their ranks.

Holdsworth admitted he is a little surprised by St Annes’ start. He said: “They have recruited very well but their start has surprised me.

“I think we are more than capable of beating anyone on the day so we are not going to be worried about their start.”

Holdsworth’s side already have one eye on silverware, having secured passage to the T20

finals day thanks to a convincing victory over Leyland.

Bowler Jimmy Lee pulled up two balls into his fourth over of that T20 clash.

And Holdsworth says he is doubtful this weekend. He said: “Jimmy is the only doubt with his back problem.”