Chorley star Jack Catterall confident 2019 will be his year after securing No.1 spot

Jack Catterall believes 2019 will be his year as he closes in on a world title shot.

The unbeaten Chorley super-lightweight has been confirmed as the No.1-ranked fighter by the World Boxing Organisation and is hoping to secure a fight with American champion Maurice Hooker sooner rather than later.

“I’m right in the mix now,” said the 25-year-old.

“I’ve been put in as No.1 challenger and my name is in the top 10 in the world.

“I needed to have some down-time over Christmas so I just spent time with my family and switched off from boxing.

"I know I’ve got a busy year ahead of me so it was nice to relax a bit.

“I’ve been training. I’m not daft. I had four fights and back-to-back camps last year.

“It’s a lot on the body so I just did a few circuits and a few runs – nothing too strenuous.

“Last year was very good for me but this year will see me in even bigger fights.

“I’ve done everything necessary and I’m confident that I’ll get my shot at some point this year.”

Catterall, 23-0, picked up four wins in 2018, finishing with a points victory over domestic rival Ohara Davies in Leicester in October.