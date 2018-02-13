Chorley star Jack Catterall on big Preston Guild Hall bill

British super lightweight champion Jack Catterall is set to delight his home fans with an appearance at Preston’s Guild Hall next month.

The Chorley ace is primed to appear on the ‘Bad Intentions’ show organised in conjunction with Preston-based trainer Johnney Roye.

It will be the nearest venue to home that Catterall has fought at during his career and he will be looking to extend his impressive unbeaten record as a pro to 20-0.

The 24-year-old southpaw, who has sparred in Las Vegas with legendary middleweight Floyd Mayweather Junior, won the Lonsdale belt in October last year when he defeated reigning champion Tyrone Nurse in Leeds.

Headlining at the Guild Hall is light-heavyweight Liam Conroy’s English title showndown with Miles Shinkwin.

Preston’s light-heavyweight ace Matty Clarkson is also set to make his comeback appearance on the bill.