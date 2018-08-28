Cricket: Near-perfect bank holiday for Chorley

Chorley enjoyed a good bank holiday weekend in the Northern Premier League as they moved up to fourth in the standings.

After coming close to upsetting title-chasing Netherfield on Saturday, the Windsor Park men brushed aside Penrith on Monday with an emphatic 10-wicket win.

Andrew Holdsworth’s side were first dismissed for 164 on home soil in the first game of their double-header, the captain top scoring with 44.

Chris Harty’s 5-19 then nearly forced victory against the defending champions who had John Huck’s unbeaten 53 to thank as they batted out a draw at 126-9.

Netherfield sit second, two points behind Blackpool after Monday’s top-of-the- table clash between the pair was washed out.

Chorley’s game at Tynefield Park then saw them skittle out the hosts for just 80, Stuart Naden taking 8-24, before Alex Howarth’s unbeaten 55 helped the visitors to victory.

Leyland are one point behind their near neighbours in fifth after picking up two winning draws over the weekend.

On Saturday they were frustrated by struggling Fulwood & Broughton, the hosts being bowled out for 122 at the Stanning Memorial Ground as Simon Kerrigan took 3-43.

The former England international then stop scored with 23 with the bat as F&B battled to 98-9 from their 50 overs.

Leyland then had the better of things at Barrow on Monday, Ross Bretherton making 67 in their 184-9 at Ernest Pass, before they restricted the hosts to 158-7.

F&B ended the bank holiday weekend in the bottom two after going down to a three-wicket defeat at home to St Annes.

Rob Dingle’s 47 dragged the Highfield side from 79-7 to 130 all out but the visitors reached their target in the 45th over, Tom Higson finishing unbeaten on 42 as Jon Fenton took 4-34.

F&B’s battle to beat the drop was not helped by nearest rivals Morecambe seeing off Fleetwood with a six-wicket win at Woodhill Lane on Monday.

Captain Ryan Pearson finished unbeaten on 52 as they reached their target of 128.

Bottom side Preston still have just four points all season after being comprehensively beaten by leaders Blackpool and Garstang.

That victory made it two out of two for the Riversiders who had seen off Barrow with a three-wicket win on home soil on Saturday. Mark Walling’s side are sixth in the table.