Critchley stars in Adlington victory

Adlington gained their first victory of the season in the Bolton League at the third attempt.

The win came at Astley Bridge as the hosts were dismissed for 132.

A fine all-round performance by the four bowlers paved the way for victory. Iain Critchley (4-22) and new professional Kamran Hussain (3-31) lead the way. There were also three victims for new wicket keeper Uzair Shafique.

The Adlington innings got off to a shaky start, Stewart Plowes, Simon Trim and Critchley all found themselves back in the pavilion with only 26 on the board.

Hussain and Shafique (39) steadied the innings.

Despite the loss of four more wickets, a blistering attack by Saj Khan, saw Adlington home. His knock of 41 in 58 balls contained five sixes.

An inexperienced second XI performed admirably to dismiss Lostock for 157. Youngsters Zak Green (3-27) and James Wilson (2-35) backed up the opening bowlers and Leon Morris made a promising debut adding 21 to his two wickets in Adlington’s reply.

Although veteran Eddie Haddon made 27, Adlington minus four regulars, were dismissed for 97.

In the Ribblesdale League Brinscall lost by 29 runs to Salesbury. Salesbury posted 146-6 batting first though despite Liam Winstanley’s 26 Brinscall were bowled out for 117.

Euxton beat Settle by three wickets. They bowled Settle out for 136 then Aneeq Hassan (56) and Matthew Johnson (43 not out) guided them home.