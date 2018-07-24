Croston climb to third after home win

Croston went third in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division on Saturday after a fine home win over New Longton.

Ben Simpkins hit 39, but Sam Marsh took 5-24 as the visitors were dismissed for 164.

In reply, the home side cruised to victory with six wickets and more than six overs to spare.

Adam Sexton hit 57 and Callum Mcilveen was unbeaten on 36.

At the bottom, Penwortham are looking nervously over their shoulders after they lost narrowly in the last over against Eccleston at Doctors Lane.

Ashley Billington’s men are fourth from bottom – just 10 points clear of the drop zone.

Jack Aspden hit a fine half-century and Ian Walmsley Junior contributed 33 as Pen closed on 178-8.

Michael Robert Atkinson returned figures of 4-53.

Eccleston reached their target with five balls and one wicket to spare thanks in the main to Atkinson’s fine 56 and Wilkinson’s 41.

In Division 1A, Withnell Fold claimed a 98-run win over Kirkham and Wesham at the Woodlands.

The locals racked up 189-7 in their innings, as Graham Green hit 45, Rana Javeed 45 and Gavin Cooper 34, before dismissing Kirkham for 91, with Nick Fowler taking 3-30 and Khalid Valimulla 6-26.

Mawdesley lost at home to Tarleton by nine wickets after being all out for 126, of which openers David Whiteley hit 43, and Matthew Paton 26.

Hoghton won by 37 runs against Norcross, with 67 from Darren Eccles in their 144-8, before Matthew Culbert took 4-8.