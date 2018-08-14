Deadline looms for Chorley Sports Awards 2018 nominations

Residents are being encouraged to nominate Chorley’s sporting success stories in the Chorley Sports Awards 2018 – with the deadline for entries being tomorrow.

Chorley Council is working the Lancashire Sports Awards to celebrate sporting achievement in the area.

Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “We have a very strong sporting community in Chorley so it’s important that we recognise those who have done a lot for sports in their local community.

“Sport is not only a way to keep healthy but it also offers people the chance to meet new people and do something as part of a community.

“If you know someone who has achieved a lot in the sporting community make sure to nominate them by Wednesday.”

The Awards aim to pay tribute to those, young and old, that show dedication and work tirelessly to support individuals or clubs week in, week out, for the love of sport.

To nominate visit www.lancashiresportsawards.co.uk.