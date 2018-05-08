Eccleston’s run at an end

In the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division Eccleston suffered their first defeat of the campaign – as Penwortham’s Ashley Billington exposed their battling frailties.

The opening bowler took 6-29 as the visitors were dismissed for 87 off 28.5 overs. Only Thomas Wilkinson had any sort of success with the bat, scoring 29.

In reply, Penwortham did not have things all their own way, losing six wickets but an unbeaten 25 from Ed Duckworth secured their victory.

Croston enjoyed a comfortable 52-run away win over New Longton at Chapel Lane.

In Division 1A Hoghton beat Norcross by 158 runs.

Paul Richardson’s 91 and Aaran Eccles’ 92 helped them on their way to a commanding 241-6 total batting first.

Then Matt Parkinson’s five wicket haul stopped any hopes of a chase as they skittled Norcross out for 83.

Rufford lost to Freckleton by 16 runs. Freckleton posted 162-8 batting first but despite openers Rob Kenny (35) and Gregg Ashcroft (43) making starts they just fell short, all out for 146.

Mawdesley also lost to Tarleton by 59 runs.

Matthew Watkinson and Darren Lemarinel picked up three wickets each as they bowled Tarleton out for 146. Watkinson was the hero with the bat too, the number four was left at the wicket when the final man fell.

He was the only Mawedsley player to hit double figures, finishing on 34 as Mawdesley fell for 87. Withnell Fold lost by six wickets to Kirkham and Wesham.