Eleventh national title for Euxton pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw

Holly Bradshaw showed she is line to challenge for a European indoor pole vault medal in Glasgow when she went second in the European rankings and third in the world when she cleared 4.80m in her first competition of 2019.

Her season’s debut in the pole vault at the Spar British Indoor Championships in Birmingham did not entirely go to plan as she failed her first chance at her opening height of 4.40m, but went clear at the second attempt which gave her the lead.

She won the title when Jade Ive, who cleared a near PB 4.40m at the last attempt, failed at 4.50m.

Bradshaw cleared 4.56m easily at her first attempt to nab the European indoor qualifying mark then also went clear at 4.66m and 4.72m with her first attempt. She then had two close attempts at 4.80m but went over at her last attempt.

It was her second best ever indoor jump plus equal third best indoors or out and represented a sensational season’s debut and she chose not to go higher.

Only Anzhelika Sidorova, who cleared 4.91m in Madrid the previous night, has jumped higher in 2019.

“I feel pretty shocked,” said Bradshaw. “My aim is the World Championships in Doha and I’m going off a slightly shorter approach so I didn’t think 4.80m was in my capability but to jump that is kind of crazy.

“I’ve got the Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham next week and then I’ll head to Glasgow.

“These comps are about having fun and it’s going amazingly well.”