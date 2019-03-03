Euxton's Holly Bradshaw takes silver at European Indoor Championships

Euxton pole vault ace Holly Bradshaw has tonight won a silver medal at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old athlete - who won the competition in 2013 - recorded a jump of 4.75m.

Russian athlete Anzhelika Sidorova, who was competing as a neutral, took gold.

The former Parklands High School pupil says she will now turn her attentions to the World Championships in Doha.

Laura Muir claimed her second gold medal of the championships by winning the 1500m final.

The Scot destroyed the field by coming home in 4:05.92 - more than three seconds ahead of Poland's Sofia Ennaoui. Ireland's Ciara Mageean took the bronze medal.

The Glasgow University graduate followed up her 3,000m success by setting the pace and powering away in the penultimate lap. The gap only got bigger as Muir underlined her class.