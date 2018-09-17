'Everyone wants to see me beat him up': Jack Catterall ready to be crowd favourite against Ohara Davies

Jack Catterall expects to be the overwhelming crowd favourite is his crunch British battle with Ohara Davies.

The Chorley super-lightweight looks to take a step closer to a world title shot when he puts his WBO Inter-Continental title on the line on Saturday, October 6 at Leicester’s Morningside Arena.

Jack Catterall is gearing up for battle against Ohara Davies

While Catterall, 22-0 with 12 knockouts, has largely done his talking in the ring, Hackney’s Davies, 18-1 with 14 wins coming inside the distance, heads into battle as one of the most outspoken fighters in the country.

His controversial style has certainly divided opinion meaning the unbeaten Lancastrian could be a popular victor even if Davies has been quieter than usual in the build-up to this eagerly-anticipated domestic dust up.

“Everyone wants to see me beat him up,” said Catterall.

“I know a lot of people are buying tickets for that very reason.

“Whether he’s talking or not, it really doesn’t bother me. I just love fighting and I love training too. That’s what I do.

“I understand that you have to sell a fight but people want to see this one anyway. He makes a noise outside the ring and his name gets mentioned a lot. That’s his business.

“I’ve had fights in the past in which I’ve faced international opponents.

“They were good fights but nobody had heard of them and you have to promote yourself more to earn people’s interest.

“This fight is different. Because this is a domestic fight and he’s caused controversy, it does me a favour.

“I can just get on with what I’ve got to get on with.”

Catterall’s clash with Davies headlines Frank Warren’s ‘The Time Is Now’ card.

Elsewhere, Olympian and double gold medallist Nicola Adams will be fighting Isabel Millan for the Interim WBO World Female Flyweight title and heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois takes on former world title challenger Kevin Johnson.