Fleetwood get revenge on Chorley for T20 cup win

Chorley Cricket Club’s quest to cut the gap on the top three in the Northern League was thwarted by Fleetwood.

Fleetwood gained ground on fourth-placed Chorley, closing to within just five points thanks to a three wicket win in a weather-hampered clash at Windsor Park.

Chorley's Edwin Moulton

Fleetwood had a score to settle having being pipped to the T20 prize by Chorley in the final earlier this month.

Both sides have been strong with the bat, with South Africans Neels Bergh and Wian Van Zyl battling it out at the top of the Northern Premier Division run charts.

Chorley opener Van Zyl did not continue his outstanding campaign, falling for five, but overseas professional Gayan Maneeshan picked up the baton, scoring 51.

Ed Moulton hit 73 as Chorley were bowled out for 225.

But Fleetwood’s middle order chased down a revised target of 203, as Declan Clerkin, 37, Bergh, 39, and Adam Sharrocks’ unbeaten 54 guided Fleetwood to victory.

Elsewhere in the division, Leyland’s clash at St Anne’s had to be abandoned due to the wet weather.

Leyland were bowled out for 113 batting first, Tom Higson tearing through their batting line-up to finish with 7-43.

But St Anne’s did not get the opportunity to chase the target due to the weather.

Chorley’s second XI beat Blackpool seconds by five wickets.

Blackpool finished on 175-6, and Chorley successfully chased a revised total of 142, Max Harper’s 41 helping them over the line.

Chorley’s third XI lost by five wickets to Fleetwood.

Chorley youngster Alfie Dobson made 41 and Dave Catterall hit 63 as Chorley posted 191-7 batting first.

But Fleetwood openers Joseph Davis, 66, and John Whalley, 49, fired them to 192-5.

Leyland’s second XI lost by 31 runs to Garstang.

Garstang made 175-9 batting first, and then despite Tom Murray’s unbeaten 33, Leyland were all out for 104.

The third XI’s game against Torrisholme fell foul to the weather.

Torrisholme made 158-7 batting first.

But Leyland’s reply was halted on 54-3 with the game deemed unplayable.

The fourth XI also saw their game with New Longton thirds cancelled due to the rain.

Leyland had bowled New Longton out for 193, Ben Weaver finishing as the pick of the bowlers with fine figures of 6-27.

But with Weaver at the crease unbeaten on 39, with Kurt Heaven for company, the game was abandoned with Leyland 97-3.