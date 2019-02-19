Frank Warren confident Chorley star Jack Catterall's world title fight is just around the corner

Promoter Frank Warren is confident Jack Catterall will get his chance to win world honours sooner rather than later.

Chorley’s super-lightweight star is ranked No.1 by the World Boxing Organisation and is eyeing up a clash with their champion Maurice Hooker.

Maurice Hooker won the world title against Terry Flanagan in Manchester. Picture: Getty Images

The Texan defends his 140lb belt against Mikkel LesPierre in New York on March 9 with unbeaten former British champion Catterall next in line.

Boxing politics mean there could be a few bumps in road yet but speaking at a major press conference on Monday, Warren insists his man’s big opportunity is not far away.

“Jack is the mandatory to face Hooker and the WBO will order that fight quite soon,” said the Queensberry Promotions chief.

“We will move heaven and earth to get that fight on.

“Jack’s going to get his wish to fight for a world title.”

Catterall, 25, could fight in the interim but that all depends on what happens when Hooker and LesPierre meet next month and how soon the southpaw gets his world title shot.

As the No.1 ranked contender, he may elect to bide his time rather than have a keep-busy contest.

Hooker (25-0-3) is expected to come through the second defence of his title paving the way for a clash with Catterall down the line.

The 29-year-old American came to prominence on these shores by winning the vacant WBO title by getting the better of home favourite Terry Flanagan at the Manchester Arena in June last year.

Catterall picked up four wins in 2018, culminating in outpointing domestic rival Ohara Davies in Leicester in October.

He is currently ticking over with trainer Jamie Moore and awaiting confirmation of his next move.

‘El Gato’ has long talked up a clash with Hooker and believes he would come out on top, the WBO’s current Intercontinental champion less than impressed with the world champion’s next

fight.

“Hooker is in my firing line and I really want to face him,” said Catterall, speaking last month.

“I’d love that fight in June. I really want to get my hands on that WBO belt, so it doesn’t matter where the fight is.

“Whether it’s in England or America, I’ll be ready.

“When he became champion he said he wanted to test himself and fight the best guys, but it doesn’t say that with the opponent he’s picked.”