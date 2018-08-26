Graeme Ballard bows out in style

It is the end of the line for Chorley favourite Graeme Ballard, hanging up his spikes at the age of 39 after a stellar career which has yielded medals at Paralympic, world and European level.

In true style he finished the World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin with another place on the podium, bronze coming his way in the T36 200m to go alongside his 100m title from earlier in the week.

“That was about the best I could have done on the day,” he said.

“To come away with two medals in your last ever Championships is pretty good.

“I had mixed emotions but I still had a job to do, but at the end of the day I came up against people better and you have to say hats off to them.

“Sometimes I know I have been a pain in the rear end but it has all been worth it.

“It is time to pass on what I have gained and hopefully we can get more kids coming through to compete for GB. It has been a long and successful career but the world record I set in Manchester in 2012 has got to be up there as one of the best moments.”

