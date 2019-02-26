Holly Bradshaw is among FIVE athletes to watch in Glasgow this weekend

Great Britain sends a 48-strong squad to Glasgow for the European Indoor Championships.

Here, we look at five athletes to watch when the competition starts on Friday.

Holly Bradshaw

The pole vaulter from Chorley was dropped by kit sponsors Nike earlier this year but beat Olympic, world and European champion Katerina Stefanidi to win the Indoor Grand Prix in February.

Bradshaw’s clearance of 4.81m was the second best of her life after the British record she set back in 2012.

She won bronze at the European Championships last year and her form suggests she can challenge for gold in Glasgow.

Laura Muir

The home favourite won her first senior titles in Belgrade two years ago and is out to defend them.

She will run in the 1,500m and 3,000m looking to add to her growing medal haul.

Glasgow is the home track for the vet, who graduated from Glasgow University last year, with expectation growing on the 25-year-old.

Richard Kilty

The defending champion could embarrass British Athletics as he goes for a third straight 60m title.

Kilty was not given a place on the British squad having failed to hit the 6.60-second qualification time.

But, having run 6.63secs, he was inside the European Athletics standard and was given an invite by the body.

Therefore, victory could be an own goal for British Athletics.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

With no Nafi Thiam, the defending champion, in Glasgow, Johnson-Thompson can take another pentathlon title.

She pushed the world, European and Olympic champion all the way at the European Championships to finish second in August.

Ivona Dadic and Anouk Vetter will provide the competition but Johnson-Thompson beat both in Berlin last year.

Andy Pozzi

The 26-year-old’s injury curse struck again over the winter after a quad injury, which was expected to rule him out of the indoor season and championships.

He is the defending 60m hurdles champion after his 2017 win in Serbia and also won the World Indoor title last year.

As long as he can prove his fitness a title defence remains on the cards but victory would be a remarkable comeback.