Jack Catterall backs stablemate Rocky Fielding in New York clash with Canelo Alvarez

Jack Catterall has backed stablemate Rocky Fielding to shock fight fans in his huge clash with boxing superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The Liverpudlian has been handed the chance of a lifetime to defend his WBA World super middleweight title against the Mexican great at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 15.

Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Alvarez is fresh off defeating Gennady Golovkin in their rematch in September and is stepping up in weight as he bids to win a major belt in a third division.

Chorley’s world ranked super lightweight Catterall is in a unique position to assess the fight as he trains with Fielding under coach Jamie Moore and has also sparred Alvarez in the past.

“Nothing surprises me with boxing any more,” said the unbeaten 25-year-old, fresh from victory over British rival Ohara Davies.

“Canelo is a massive draw but these are the fights you want to be involved in.

Rocky Fielding is heading to New York on December 15

“I know Rocky and he wants to be involved in great fights.

“I’m really happy for him. It’s a tough, challenging fight but one that I’m confident he can do himself justice in.

“He’s got plenty of notice, has got nothing to lose and Canelo’s moving up in weight.

“You get a lot of respect for taking the fight.

“Some people are writing him off already but so what?

“He’s got everything to gain and nothing to lose. It’s a fight that I believe I can win.”

Catterall and Fielding have followed a similar path in the professional ranks, starting out on small hall shows in the North West before making it to major fights in the country’s big arenas.

From that point of view Chorley’s former British champion can understand why despite some questioning his training partner’s logic, it was a chance that was simply too good to knock back.

“His profile’s going to shoot through the roof and he’s just had another baby and this is going to secure his family’s future,” said Catterall.

“If he wins there’s massive fights ahead.

“If he doesn’t, god willing that doesn’t happen, then he’s going to get fights off the back of that anyway.

“He’s got to go for it. You can’t turn these opportunities down.

“They don’t come knocking often.”