Jack Catterall eyes up summer showdown with world champion Maurice Hooker after successful US scouting trip

Jack Catterall was less than impressed with what he saw of Maurice Hooker from his ringside seat on Saturday night.

The Chorley star headed across the pond over the weekend to watch the Texan defend his WBO World super-lightweight title with a 12-round points win against Mikkel LesPierre in Verona, New York.

Hooker then directly addressed the watching Catterall in his post-fight interview, telling him that he would “get his turn”.

The 25-year-old is ranked No.1 by the WBO and next in line to get his shot, something which the undefeated former British champion hopes will happen this summer.

“The trip was really quick, we were in and out,” said Catterall, 23-0 as a professional with 12 knockouts.

“I went solely to watch the fight and it was mission accomplished.

Maurice Hooker got the better of Mikkel LesPierre on Saturday night

“It got people talking and he said something to me after the fight. It pricked up a few ears and I’m getting a good response from it.”

Hooker’s main battle over fight weekend was making weight, the Dallas native needing several attempts to get down to the 140lb limit. Having come through a scare that would have seen him potentially lose his title, the 29-year-old dropped the unheralded LesPierre in the ninth round on the way to a one-sided points win at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

“He didn’t do the weight great, which I think showed in the fight,” said Catterall.

“LesPierre wasn’t at that level but he had success in the fight, which surprised me.

“Although he was poor, when he wanted to have a go he would catch Hooker cleanly and get inside really easily.

“Hooker looked far from amazing to be honest.

“He didn’t look strong and looked weak at the weight. He boxed all right and then did what he had to do to see the 12 rounds out.”

Now comes the frustrating part as the Chorley southpaw waits to see when his big chance will come.

Catterall could take a fight in the interim as he waits for the Hooker fight to be made, most likely in the US.

“It’s hard to say, I don’t know when it’s going to be,” he said.

“I know that ultimately it’s going to be this year and I’m hoping it’s going to be late summer. I’m hearing he’s having a homecoming in Dallas and I’m hoping that fight is going to be me.”

