Jack Catterall focused on Maurice Hooker clash after seeing off Ohara Davies

Jack Catterall is eyeing up a clash with world champion Maurice Hooker after seeing off British rival Ohara Davies.

The Chorley star kept hold of his WBO Intercontinental title with a 12-round points win at the Morningside Arena in Leicester on Saturday.

Jack Catterall celebrates victory over Ohara Davies. Picture: Chris Roberts

While the eagerly-anticipated fight failed to hit the heights many expected, for Catterall victory saw him cement his high world ranking and close in on a clash with the American WBO World title holder.

“I need that Maurice Hooker fight,” said Catterall.

“I’ve had the WBO Intercontinental belt for a long time now and I’m due my shot.

“I’ve not spoken in depth yet but Saturday’s win could put me in a strong position if not mandatory for the title.

Chorley star Catterall goes on the attack in Leicester on Saturday night

“That’s the fight I’m looking to get. I’ll just have to wait and see, my management and promotion will be pushing for it.”

Catterall’s victory over Davies was low on action but the former British champion insists that was because he did not need to move through the gears to extend his unbeaten record to 23-0.

“Before the fight people kept telling me it was going to be my hardest fight,” said Chorley’s former British champion,

“But I would say that was by far one of my easiest fights.

“That’s purely because of the fact that I didn’t have to extend myself.

“I beat him by controlling the fight and taking away his strengths.

“They say styles make fights and ours certainly didn’t gel like most people expected.

“But at the same time it felt good to get the win because a lot of people said I was going to get knocked out.

“I knew I had the superior boxing skills and all he could rely on was that right hand which I didn’t see, probably because he wasn’t comfortable with what would come back.”

After four fights in 2018, Catterall does not expect to fight again before the year is out.

He will however keep working away in the background with trainer Jamie Moore at the VIP Gym in Astley.

“I’m going to take some time now to let my body recover and spend time in the gym to keep on improving,” said the 25-year-old.

“I’m not expecting to fight again this year but if an opportunity comes up I’d be a fool not to take it.

“But I’m under the impression I’m going to spend the rest of the year ticking over.”