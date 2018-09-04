Jack Catterall gets top tips from Carl Frampton ahead of Ohara Davies clash

Jack Catterall is using the expertise of one of his decorated gym mates in the build-up to his big fight with Ohara Davies.

The unbeaten Chorley star believes regular chats with Carl Frampton are playing a key role ahead of his WBO intercontinental super-lightweight title defence against the Londoner at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on October 6.

Carl Frampton with trainer Jamie Moore

Catterall, ranked No.2 in the world by the World Boxing Organisation, and two-weight world champion Frampton are both trained by Jamie Moore as part of his thriving stable at the VIP Gym in Astley, near Leigh that also includes new WBA World super-middleweight champion Rocky Fielding.

“Carl’s win over Luke Jackson and Rocky’s world title upset have brought a good vibe in the gym,” said former British champion Catterall.

“Carl has been at the highest level and I can pick his brains. I am not afraid of asking people like him questions.

“I have been at the side of him for a couple of camps and I have never been scared of going up to him and asking his opinion.

“My chats with Carl have definitely brought me on.

“I have been in the WBO rankings for a couple of years, I have earned my stripes and once I come thorough Davies I don’t believe that world title shot is far away.”

The 25-year-old Lancastrian, 22-0, will be having his fourth fight under Moore, the partnership having so far yielded a pair of first-round stoppages and a hard-fought points win against Tyrone McKenna.

“I feed off everybody’s energy and the gym environment is only going to help me learn and progress in my fight,” Catterall said.

“McKenna was a good learning fight.

“It was only my third with the new team and the previous fights both only went a round.

“It was nice to get the rounds in with Jamie and Nigel Travis in the corner.

“It’s going to be a tough fight against Ohara Davies.

“He has had some good wins over the last couple of years and he has power, but I believe in my ability to overcome what he has got.”